30 PM IST November 3 Thu

PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's India vs South Africa T20 WC Match at Sydney Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST November 3 Thursday.

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, Pakistan and South Africa will square off against each other at Sydney Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST November 3 Thursday.

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs SA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, PAK vs SA Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan vs South Africa, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between Pakistan and South Africa will take place at 1 PM IST – November 3.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

PAK vs SA My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, David Malan, Babar Azam, Aiden Markram, Shadab Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Captain: Lungi Ngidi, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Wasim.

PAK vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

PAK vs SA Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

PAK vs SA Squads

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Asif Ali.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks.