30 PM IST October 23 Sun

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's India vs Australia T20 WC Match at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST October 23 Sunday.

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, India and Pakistan will square off against each other at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST October 23 Sunday.

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IND vs PAK Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between India and Pakistan will take place at 1 PM IST – October 23.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

IND vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Babar Azam, Haider Ali, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Shadab Khan (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav, Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan.

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman/Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

IND vs PAK Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

IND vs PAK Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman.