30 Stray Dogs Killed In Bihar’s Begusarai After Govt Order. Here’s What Happened News
Dog Menace in Begusarai: A special team was formed by the district administration and Forest and Environment Department in Patna to end the dog menace in the district.
Begusarai: Nearly 30 stray dogs were shot dead by a team of shooters in Bihar’s Begusarai district after the government’s order. An India Today report stated that a team was formed by the district administration and Forest and Environment Department in Patna to end the dog menace in the district.
The move from the district administration comes in the wake of rising dog bite cases in the area. A special team arrived from Patna and killed 16 ferocious stray dogs on Tuesday and 14 dogs on Wednesday.
One hunter from the Forest and Environment Department named Shakti Kumar, along with his team members reached Bahiyar of Bachwada, Kadarabad, Arba, Bhikhamchak, and Rani Panchayats and killed the stray dogs.
Several locals also helped the hunters in tracing and killing the stray dogs in the area. These dogs have been biting and killing people in the village.
Over 10 people were attacked by man-eating dogs in 2022. In a bid to stop this dog menace, the district administration took action and ordered them to kill the stray dogs.
These dogs reportedly attacked women and killed nearly 10 locals in the area. The villagers said more such campaigns should be conducted in the area to save them from the wild stray dogs.
Published Date: January 5, 2023 4:11 PM IST
