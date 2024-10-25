NationalPolitics

30 students hospitalized after suspected gas leak at Tiruvottiyur school

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 25, 2024
0 70 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Tamil Nadu: 30 students hospitalized after suspected gas leak at Tiruvottiyur school

Local police rushed to the scene and are investigating the source of the leak while monitoring the situation to prevent further risks. Forensic experts and officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) have also arrived at the site.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Tamil Nadu: 30 students hospitalized after suspected gas leak at Tiruvottiyur school

Around 30 students from a school at Tiruvottiyur in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai were taken to a hospital on Friday after experiencing uneasiness and throat irritation, reportedly due to a gas leak, officials said.

The incident caused panic among students and school authorities.

All the affected students are safe and are receiving medical treatment, said officials.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) commander AK Chauhan said, “As of now, I cannot tell the exact cause.” He added,” We are yet to ascertain the exact cause. Our team came and assessed the situation, everything was normal, and we did not smell any gas or leakage from the AC.”

Meanwhile, parents of affected children accused school authorities of not providing clear information about the situation.

“The school administration is not providing clear information. My child is still under hospital observation. She had throat irritation for the past three days, which we thought was minor, but today they admitted her,” one parent said.

Local police rushed to the scene and are investigating the source of the leak while monitoring the situation to prevent further risks.

Forensic experts and officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) have also arrived at the site.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 25, 2024
0 70 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

India Shelter Finance Achieves 36% YoY AUM Growth in Q2FY25; PAT Surges 50% to Rs. 90 Cr

October 25, 2024

Oakridge Students Create an Impact on Society through CAS Projects

October 25, 2024

83 percentage of Indian Businesses See Tech Risks as Top Threat, Reveals TATA AIG and Dun and Bradstreet Report

October 25, 2024

Indian Drone Light Show Company Breaks 5 World Records at Amaravati Drone Summit 2024

October 25, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow