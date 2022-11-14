300-Litre Fridge American Show Dexter Gory Details Emerge in Sensational Delhi Murder Case

Shradha Murder Case: Aftab Poonawalla strangled his live-in partner Shradha on May 18. Reports have claimed that he chopped her body into 35 pieces and bought a new 300-litre fridge to store them and scattered them at various locations over a period of 18 days.

New Delhi: The gory & grisly murder of 26-year-old Shradha in Delhi’s Mehrauli area has shaken the nation beyond belief. The brutal murder which took place six months ago was inspired by the American crime show ‘Dexter’, officials probing the case said. Moreover, to counter the foul smell in the apartment, the accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala reportedly lit incense sticks.

For the unversed, Poonawalla strangled his live-in partner Shradha on May 18. Reports have claimed that he chopped her body into 35 pieces and bought a new 300-litre fridge to store them and scattered them at various locations over a period of 18 days.



Police have arrested Poonawala after Shradha’s father came to Delhi from Maharashtra and went to the cops alleging kidnap. “The matter came to light on November 8, when the missing woman’s father approached Delhi Police after she stopped responding to calls,” said police.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) has issued a notice to police seeking copy of the FIR and details of the

accused person arrested in connection with the murder of Shradha, whose body was chopped into 35 pieces by her lover in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area.

“This is one of the most shocking cases that I have seen during my tenure and I am surprised at the audacity of this man. He chopped her off into 35 pieces and disposed of the body parts daily at various places. Strong action should be taken against him,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal wrote on Twitter. The DCW has asked police to submit a detailed report to the Commission

till November 18.

Shradha Murder Case: What We Know So Far

The victim Shradha Walker met accused while working at a call center in Mumbai.

The duo got together via dating app in Mumbai.

They were in a live-in relationship in 3 years.

They had shifted to Delhi and soon Shradha started pressurising Aftab for marriage, said Addtional DCP-I South Delhi Ankit Chauhan.

The duo used to fight frequently and on May 18, the man lost his cool and strangled the woman.

Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar Police Commissioner Sadanand Date is understood to have spoken with the Delhi Police Commissioner to assist in the matter.

The Delhi Police finally zeroed in on Poonawala, arrested him

Poonawala confessed to the diabolic crime that sent shockwaves among the people in the national capital.



