300 Omicron Subvariants Circulating Says WHO 7 Symptoms Of New Strains To Watch Out For

Over 300 subvariants of Omicron are circulating and they all have similar symptoms, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

Symptoms such as the loss of smell and taste, observed prominently in earlier infections, have not been noticed in many patients. (File Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: COVID is not over. Over 300 subvariants of Omicron are circulating and they all have similar symptoms, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said. Out of these, 95 per cent of those are BA.5 sublineages and 20 per cent of which are BQ.1 sublineages

“There is a lot of diversity in #Omicron right now, with >300 sublineages circulating. 95 per cent of those are BA.5 sublineages, 20% of which are BQ.1 sublineages. We need better surveillance, sequencing & sharing of data so that rapid & robust analyses can be conducted regularly,” WHO’s COVID technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said.

7 symptoms of new COVID strains

The symptoms caused by the strains of the virus are mild, experts said. Dr Anita Mathew, Infectious Disease Specialist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, said many of the new patients are asymptomatic. “Many people have incidental COVID-19. In other words, they are visiting the hospital for other health conditions and test positive for the coronavirus infection,” Dr Anita Mathew told PTI.

Symptoms such as the loss of smell and taste, observed prominently in earlier infections, have not been noticed in many patients. Many of them report cold and cough, which is why there isn’t a lot of testing or self-isolation, Dr Mathew added.

Itchy throat Runny nose Fever Headache Fatigue Chronic cough Bronchitis

Earlier, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), in a statement, said it was keeping a close watch on the emergence and evolution of XBB and XBB.1 and any new sub-lineages.

Topics



