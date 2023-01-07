32 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late Due To Dense Fog, Says Northern Railway. Full List Here News
The Northern Railway today in its latest updates announced that several trains headed to Delhi are running late by at least 2-3 hours.
Trains Delayed Due To Fog: At least 32 Delhi-bound trains are running late Saturday morning owing to the poor visibility and dense fog conditions across north India. The Northern Railway today in its latest updates announced that several trains headed to Delhi are running late by at least 2-3 hours.
List of Trains Running Late Today
32 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog, as per the latest information on 7th January. pic.twitter.com/yD5eQnCpGe
— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2023
Delhi Wakes Up To Biting Cold, Dense Fog
The national capital is experiencing a severe cold wave as the mercury dipped to 1.8 degrees Celsius yesterday. The city was engulfed in a dense fog today as well as the visibility in many areas remained very poor.
Dense fog engulfs Delhi this morning, leading to reduced visibility.
Visuals from Mangolpuri and Paschim Vihar. pic.twitter.com/ifO8FdYipo
— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2023
The maximum temperature was recorded at 16.6 degrees Celsius – three notches below normal.
Published Date: January 7, 2023 7:54 AM IST
Updated Date: January 7, 2023 7:59 AM IST
