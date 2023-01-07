32 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late Due To Dense Fog, Says Northern Railway. Full List Here News

National

32 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late Due To Dense Fog, Says Northern Railway

The Northern Railway today in its latest updates announced that several trains headed to Delhi are running late by at least 2-3 hours.

32 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog.
At least 32 Delhi-bound trains are running late Saturday morning owing to the poor visibility and dense fog conditions across north India.

Delhi Wakes Up To Biting Cold, Dense Fog

The national capital is experiencing a severe cold wave as the mercury dipped to 1.8 degrees Celsius yesterday. The city was engulfed in a dense fog today as well as the visibility in many areas remained very poor.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 16.6 degrees Celsius – three notches below normal.




Published Date: January 7, 2023 7:54 AM IST



Updated Date: January 7, 2023 7:59 AM IST





