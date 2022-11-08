Tuesday, November 8, 2022
National

32 Lakh Weddings In India Within 41 Days, Wedding Sector Likely To Generate ₹3.75 Lakh Crores |Watch Video

Indians spend a lot of money on Weddings, According to a survey by CAIT, Around 32 lakh weddings are expected to take place in India this year and it can Generate ₹3.75 Lakh Crore Business. Watch Video for more information.



Published: November 8, 2022 7:38 PM IST


By Video Desk

Around 32 lakh weddings are expected to take place in India. Between November 4 and December 14, there are 32 lakh weddings to take place. Which will generate a business of ₹3.75 lakh crore for the country’s traders only. A Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) survey confirms this news. In Delhi alone, 3.5 lakh weddings will generate a business of ₹75,000 crores. The CAIT surveyed 4,302 traders in 35 cities. Watch Video To Know the Whole Information.

Written by- Ananya




Published Date: November 8, 2022 7:38 PM IST





