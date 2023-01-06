35 Flights DELAYED at IGI Airport as Dense Fog Continues to Envelop Delhi News

Flights Delayed at IGI: Around 35 flights were delayed in Delhi as dense fog continues to envelop parts of North India on Friday.

The DGCA said technical snags faced by domestic carriers in recent weeks did not have the potential to cause havoc. (File Photo/Representational Image)

New Delhi: Around 35 flights were delayed in Delhi as dense fog continues to envelop parts of North India on Friday. Besides, 26 trains were delayed by one to 10 hours due to the foggy weather, a railways spokesperson said.

Delhi recorded a cold wave for the second day on the trot on Friday, with the minimum temperature at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi plunging to a numbing 1.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

A dense layer of fog persisted over northwest India, and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country, hitting road and rail traffic movement. The Safdarjung observatory logged a minimum temperature of four degrees Celsius against three degrees Celsius on Thursday, 4.4 degrees on Wednesday and 8.5 degrees on Tuesday. On Thursday, Delhi logged a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius — the lowest in January in two years — making it cooler than several hill stations. The cold snap is straining power grids and posing challenges to the homeless and animals.



