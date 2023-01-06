35 Flights DELAYED at IGI Airport as Dense Fog Continues to Envelop Delhi News
Flights Delayed at IGI: Around 35 flights were delayed in Delhi as dense fog continues to envelop parts of North India on Friday.
New Delhi: Around 35 flights were delayed in Delhi as dense fog continues to envelop parts of North India on Friday. Besides, 26 trains were delayed by one to 10 hours due to the foggy weather, a railways spokesperson said.
Delhi recorded a cold wave for the second day on the trot on Friday, with the minimum temperature at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi plunging to a numbing 1.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.
A dense layer of fog persisted over northwest India, and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country, hitting road and rail traffic movement.
The Safdarjung observatory logged a minimum temperature of four degrees Celsius against three degrees Celsius on Thursday, 4.4 degrees on Wednesday and 8.5 degrees on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Delhi logged a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius — the lowest in January in two years — making it cooler than several hill stations. The cold snap is straining power grids and posing challenges to the homeless and animals.
Published Date: January 6, 2023 10:29 AM IST
Updated Date: January 6, 2023 10:47 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Cold Wave Turns Deadlier in Kanpur, 25 Dead in a Day Due to Heart Attack And Brain Stroke. Deets Here News
[ad_1] Doctors asserted that the sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood clotting is causing heart attacks...
Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet Launch: Check Price, Features, Mileage And More News
[ad_1] LIVE | Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet Launch: AMG E 53 Cabriolet is two-door, four-seat convertible car The AMG E...
Which Fertility Treatment is Better For Women? Expert Speaks News
[ad_1] Before consulting a doctor about your situation, you should be aware of the differences between IUI and IVF. IUI...
Top 10 News: Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra To Reach Panipat, Rahul Gandhi Can Come To Meet Mother Sonia Gandhi In Hospital
[ad_1] Top 10 news: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Haryana's Panipat today. Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana will...
Toss Timings, January 06, 2023 1 PM IST News
[ad_1] Here is the FanCode Big Bash League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and STA...
You Should Not Be Playing An International Game; Gautam Gambhir Slams Arshdeep Singh After His Five No Balls Against Sri Lanka News
[ad_1] After Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first, the Indians conceded 55 runs without any success in...
Average Rating