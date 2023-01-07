35 PM IST Jan 7 Sat News
Here is the FanCode Big Bash League 2022-23 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and REN vs HR Dream11 Team Prediction, REN vs HUR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, REN vs HUR Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2022-23 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2022 Series.
REN vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022-23 Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode Big Bash League 2022-23 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and REN vs HR Dream11 Team Prediction, REN vs HUR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, REN vs HUR Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2022-23 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2022 Series. REN vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022-23 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Docklands Stadium at 12:35 PM IST January 7, Saturday.
Also Read:
- SCO vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022-23 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Perth Stadium 3:45 PM IST January 7, Saturday
- NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Super Smash 2022-23, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Seddon Park, Hamilton 11.20 AM IST January 06, 2023, Friday
- EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Emirates D20, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Emirates Blues vs Fujairah, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Dubai International Stadium 2 PM IST December 27, 2022, Tuesday
5th placed Melbourne Renegades take on 6th placed Hobart Hurricanes. The Renegades have won 4 out of their 8 matches so far and the Hurricanes have 3 victories out of the 7 matches they played so far in the tournament.
TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022-23 match toss between Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 12.05 PM IST
Time – January 07, Saturday, 12:35 PM IST
Venue: Docklands Stadium.
REN vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction
Matthew Wade, Martin Guptill, Aaron Finch, Ben McDermott, Zak Crawley, Akeal Hosein, Faheem Ashraf, Will Sutherland, Riley Meredith, Tom Rogers, Paddy Dooley.
Captain: Ben McDermott, Vice-Captain: Akeal Hosein.
REN vs HUR Probable Playing XIs
Melbourne Renegades: Martin Guptill, Sam Harper (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Finch (c), Jono Wells, Mac Harvey, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson and Mujeeb ur Rahman.
Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (c&wk), Zak Crawley, Tim David, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mitch Owen, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith.
Average Rating