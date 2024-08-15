35 Thousand Recruitments By October, Houses To Poor, Financial Assistance To Women, And More: Hemant Soren

Home

News

’35 Thousand Recruitments By October, Houses To Poor, Financial Assistance To Women, And More’: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

“We made policies and schemes keeping in mind the needs of every section of the society and implemented them,” he said.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(Image: X/@HemantSorenJMM)

Ranchi: Recruitments on 35,000 posts in Jharkhand will be completed by October this year. This announcement was made by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday while he was addressing the 78th Independence Day function at Ranchi’s Morabadi Ground.

“Our government’s first priority is to link youths of the state with employment,” said Chief Minister Soren claiming that his government has made thousands of recruitments during its tenure.

“The recruitment process is underway on 35,000 posts including excise constable, constable, assistant professor and women supervisors through Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, which will be completed by October 2024,” he said.

“Memorandum of understandings (MoU) have been signed with five industrial units which would draw investment of about Rs 4,000 crore and provide direct and indirect job opportunities to 6,000 people and boost employment opportunities in the state,” he said.

“More than two lakh young men and women have got employment in the private sector by taking advantage of the training programmes run by the state government,” Soren said.

“We made policies and schemes keeping in mind the needs of every section of the society and implemented them,” he said.

The CM also lashed out at the opposition without taking any name as he said, “Some anti-development forces motivated by vested interests made nefarious attempts to create problems in the path of Jharkhand’s development. But, due to faith and trust of the people, we faced every challenge and the opponents could not succeed in their designs.”

CM Soren said his government is providing three-room houses to the poor under the Abua Awas Yojana, universal pension benefits to 36 lakh people, and ration to additional 20 lakh people as he added that the government has also initiated an ambitious Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana (JMMSY), under which women in the age group of 21 to 50 years will be provided financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month.

The scheme will benefit 48 lakh women in the state, he said.

He posted on X, “A record 36.70 lakh sisters have been registered successfully till 12 noon on Thursday under the scheme. The state-wide camp which was scheduled to conclude today has now been extended till August 18.”

शानदार प्रगति झारखंड मुख्यमंत्री मंईयां सम्मान योजना के अन्तर्गत आज सुबह 12 बजे तक ✅ रिकॉर्ड 36 लाख 70 हज़ार बहनों का पंजीयन सफलतापूर्वक किया जा चुका है. ✅ साथ ही साथ – अब तक 20 लाख 40 (55.6%) हज़ार बहनों के पंजीयन को सत्यापित कर अनुमोदित की जा चुकी है। साथ ही अभी मैंने… pic.twitter.com/iAjAevWkWh — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 15, 2024

The registration of 20.40 lakh beneficiaries has been verified and approved till now, he said.

Soren said his government is also taking concrete measures for the development of the education sector.

“Over 4,041 Panchayat level schools will be upgraded to model schools in the next two years,” he said.

The government has started a healthcare scheme “Mukhyamantri Abua Swasthya Suraksha Yojana” under which health insurance of Rs 15 lakh per family per year will be provided to the beneficiaries, said Soren.

(With PTI inputs)











