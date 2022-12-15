35-Year-Old Landlord Kills PhD Scholar; Chops Body, Dumps Into Canal In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Chilling crimes have surfaced ever since the Shradha Walker murder case in Delhi. In another recent spine-chilling murder, a 35-year-old man from Modinagar strangled his tenant, a PhD schol

Man Stabs Live-in Partner To Death In Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, Arrested In Punjab

Ghaziabad: Chilling crimes have surfaced ever since the Shradha Walker murder case in Delhi. In another recent spine-chilling murder, a 35-year-old man from Modinagar strangled his tenant, a PhD scholar to death. Later he chopped his body into four pieces and scattered in Ganga canal, Muzaffarnagar in Ghaziabad and near a forest area in Eastern Peripheral Expressway Dasna, reported ToI.

After murdering Ankit, he had bought a saw, chopped his body and disposed the parts in plastic bags. Later getting a wind of his wealthy bank account, Umesh and his friend started withdrawing money. He dumped one part in a canal at Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar, another in the Mussoorie canal, and a part on an expressway, it is alleged. The parts remain to be found.

The accused in the case, Umesh Sharma was a compounder at a private hospital and had borrowed Rs 40 lakhs from his tenant, Ankit.

After over a month the scholar went incommunicado, his friends started a Whatsapp group named Ánkit search. But soon, they his friends received a text from him but he would not take any calls.

A single word in the messages made suspicions grow. According to Ankit’s friends he never used ther pronoun ‘tu’ instead ‘aap’. Finally they lodged a complain on December 12.

Immediately, Umesh was apprehended and confessed to the crime of strangling his tenant to death two months ago. He decided to kill Ankit after he was unable to repay the loan he took to start up a business.

Currently further investigation is underway and a search to find Ankit’s body parts



