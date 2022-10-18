36 Students Held For Using Bluetooth Devices During Exam

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Over 36 students were arrested by Bihar Police for using ‘Bluetooth devices’ during the constable recruitment exam across the Gaya district of Bihar. Giving details, police said the people who were caught red-handed will be sent to jail and then the legal procedure will follow.Also Read – Bodies Of Two Children Found In Delhi, Were Kidnapped From Bhiwadi

"36 students were caught using Bluetooth devices during constable recruitment exam across Gaya. We already had the information that people associated with running such rackets will deploy the devices", Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Gaya said.

During the exams, these candidates were provided Bluetooth devices by a gang operating a cheating racket. Acting on a tip-off, the local police arrested the suspects, who also confessed to receiving the Bluetooth devices from the gang.

It must be noted that the Bihar Constable Recruitment 2022, conducted by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), sought to fill a total of 8,415 vacancies, as notified by the CSBC’s 2021 notification.

Notably, the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2022 will be carried out through a multi-level process that includes, written tests, and physical endurance tests followed by medical examination and document verification.

In the recent past, many recruitment exams in Bihar have been marred with cheating and mismanagement allegations.

In a similar incident, one student from Lakhimpur Kheri was found taking the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET) using the admit card of another person.

The UP teacher eligibility test (UPTET) paper in November last year went viral on WhatsApp groups in Mathura, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr districts. Later, the UPSTF arrested dozens of people related to the case.

Apart from Bihar, such incidents have also been reported from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujara, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and other states.