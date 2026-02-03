The 22nd edition of the prestigious 365 Oranges Cup, Kolkata’s one of the most renowned and celebrated 6-a-side corporate cricket tournament, concluded on a high note with TCG LifeSciences clinching the championship title after a riveting finale. LTI Mindtree emerged as the runners-up, putting up a spirited performance in what proved to be a thrilling culmination of the tournament. The final day witnessed intense competition, exemplary teamwork, and high-energy cricket, reaffirming the 365 Oranges Cup’s status as one of the most anticipated corporate sporting events in the city. The prize distribution ceremony was graced by several eminent personalities, including Joy Chatterjee, CEO & Founder of 365 Oranges Cup; Sayantan Das Adhikari, Founder & Director Candid Communication; Judhajit Mukherjee, Former Bengal Cricketer, and Souvik Raha, Managing Director of Ethnotel Hotel along with other senior corporate leaders, adding to the grandeur of the closing ceremony. A standout performer of the tournament was Anish Nath of TCG LifeSciences, who delivered an exceptional all-round performance. He was awarded both the Best Batsman and Player of the Tournament titles, amassing an impressive 311 runs and taking 8 wickets during the course of the competition. The Best Bowler award was bagged by Sujit Tiwari of Century Ply for his consistent and impactful bowling spells throughout the tournament. The 22nd edition of the 365 Oranges Cup once again showcased the perfect blend of competitive cricket and corporate camaraderie, bringing together professionals from diverse sectors on a common sporting platform. Speaking on the occasion, Joy Chatterjee, CEO & Founder of 365 Oranges Cup, said, “The 365 Oranges Cup has always been about more than just cricket, it’s about yielding connections, teamwork, and a spirit of healthy competition among corporate professionals. Congratulations to TCG LifeSciences for their well-deserved victory and to LTI Mindtree for a commendable campaign. The 22nd edition truly lived up to the legacy of the tournament.” About 365 Oranges Cup: The 365 Oranges Cup is one of Kolkata’s longest-running and most prestigious corporate cricket tournaments. Over the years, it has grown into a marquee sporting property that encourages fitness, teamwork, and networking among corporate professionals, while celebrating the enduring passion for cricket. Photo Caption: Joy Chatterjee , CEO & Founder of 365 Oranges Cup; Sayantan Das Adhikari, Founder & Director Candid Communication; Judhajit Mukherjee, Former Bengal Cricketer; Souvik Raha, MD of Ethnotel Hotel & other top corporate executives were present during the prize distribution ceremony