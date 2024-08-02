Home

374 Heatstroke Deaths Recorded Till July 27, Says Health Ministry; UP Worst Affected

As per the health ministry data shared by the minister, Uttar Pradesh logged the most number of heatstroke deaths (52), followed by Bihar (37), while Odisha and Delhi logged 26 and 25 deaths each.

As many as 374 people died due to heatstroke across India till July 27 this year, the Union Health Ministry has revealed. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said 374 deaths due to heatstroke and 67,637 cases of suspected heatstroke were reported across the country between March 1 to July 27.

According to the data compiled under the National Heat-Related Illness and Death Surveillance by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country also recorded 67,637 cases of suspected heatstroke in the said time period.

In her reply, Patel stated that State and Union Territories are submitting data on heat stroke cases and deaths on the Integrated Health Information Portal since 2023, and said advisories are issued to the health departments of states and UTs by the MoHFW in early March every year to to ensure various awareness, preparedness and response measures.

“This year, the advisory was issued on February 29 with a communication from Secretary, Union Health Ministry, to the chief secretaries of all states and UTs outlining measures to strengthen the health sector preparedness and increasing community awareness”, the minister.

A scorching heat wave was witnessed in parts of the country, especially in northern India, this year as temperatures surged to record levels, bringing life to a halt in several regions.

