NationalPolitics

374 Heatstroke Deaths Recorded Till July 27, Says Health Ministry; UP Worst Affected

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 2, 2024
0 51 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • 374 Heatstroke Deaths Recorded Till July 27, Says Health Ministry; UP Worst Affected

As per the health ministry data shared by the minister, Uttar Pradesh logged the most number of heatstroke deaths (52), followed by Bihar (37), while Odisha and Delhi logged 26 and 25 deaths each.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
374 Heatstroke Deaths Recorded Till July 27, Says Health Ministry; UP Worst Affected
Representational Image

As many as 374 people died due to heatstroke across India till July 27 this year, the Union Health Ministry has revealed. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said 374 deaths due to heatstroke and 67,637 cases of suspected heatstroke were reported across the country between March 1 to July 27.

As per the health ministry data shared by the minister, Uttar Pradesh logged the most number of heatstroke deaths (52), followed by Bihar (37), while Odisha and Delhi logged 26 and 25 deaths each.

According to the data compiled under the National Heat-Related Illness and Death Surveillance by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country also recorded 67,637 cases of suspected heatstroke in the said time period.

In her reply, Patel stated that State and Union Territories are submitting data on heat stroke cases and deaths on the Integrated Health Information Portal since 2023, and said advisories are issued to the health departments of states and UTs by the MoHFW in early March every year to to ensure various awareness, preparedness and response measures.

“This year, the advisory was issued on February 29 with a communication from Secretary, Union Health Ministry, to the chief secretaries of all states and UTs outlining measures to strengthen the health sector preparedness and increasing community awareness”, the minister.

A scorching heat wave was witnessed in parts of the country, especially in northern India, this year as temperatures surged to record levels, bringing life to a halt in several regions.

(With PTI inputs)





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 2, 2024
0 51 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

WeWork India and myHQ by ANAROCK Partner to Boost On-demand and Virtual Office Growth

August 2, 2024

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 1PM For 02.08.2024 LIVE

August 2, 2024

Ascendion Leads the Charge in Generative AI in the First Half of 2024

August 2, 2024

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Bhajanlal Sharma announces ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Investment Summit 2024, unveils its logo

August 2, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow