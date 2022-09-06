38th Anniversary of the Priyadarshni Academy Global Awards Announces Recipients of this Internationally Acclaimed Honour

Premier non-profit, socio-cultural and educational organization, Priyadarshni Academy celebrates 38 glorious years of its globally acclaimed Priyadarshni Academy Awards. This rare honour is bestowed upon outstanding national and international recipients annually, and awards global recognition to their unparalleled excellence and immense contribution to their respective fields. This year, exceptional achievers will be felicitated virtually by Union Ministers, Govt. of India, at the Academy’s Awards presentation ceremony through a webinar scheduled for 19th September 2022 at 6:00 PM IST (12:30 PM GMT) and will be broadcast live on www.youtube.com/watchv=YTPzFutUtb8

L to R – Mr. Nanik Rupani, Ms. Alia Bhatt and Mr. Niranjan Hiranandani

The Priyadarshni Academy is led by real estate tycoon, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, as Chairman. It is the brainchild of businessman and humanitarian Mr. Nanik Rupani, Founder and Chairman Emeritus. Dr. R.A. Mashelkar, Former Director General of CSIR, is the Chairman of the Global Awards Advisory Committee.

The prominent dignitaries who will grace this year’s awards function are:

Chief Guest: Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Govt. of India

Guest of Honour: Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution; Leader of the House, Rajya Sabha; Govt. of India

Guest of Honour: Shri Suresh Prabhu, Chancellor of Rishihood University, 6-time MP, Former Federal Minister of 10 Portfolios, Govt. of India

Guest of Honour: Shri Rahul Narwekar, Hon’ble Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

Referring to Mr. Nanik Rupani as a true cultural ambassador of India because of the way in which his selfless work presents India’s legacy to the world and builds valuable human connections Shri Nitin Gadkari said, “I am very happy to join Mr. Rupani, Mr. Hiranandani and Dr. Mashelkar in announcing the winners of the prestigious Priyadarshni Academy Global Awards, 2022. I have been associated with the Priyadarshni Academy for close to three decades now. These awards are a very positive initiative that create a spirit of unity in the world by honouring those who make outstanding contributions to its development across various fields. I consider it a very important initiative that creates awareness for the great work they are doing and becomes a source of great inspiration for others.”

Founded in 1984 by Mr. Nanik Rupani, in association with a group of like-minded individuals, Priyadarshni Academy was established with a vision of being a foremost non-profit, socio-cultural and educational organization. Its motto was ‘Service to Humanity is the Best Work of Life‘ and its dedicated efforts provide educational assistance to students, promote Indian classical performing arts, present literary awards, and publish books to spread ancient Indian wisdom. The academy functions under the adept leadership of Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Mr. Nanik Rupani and Chairman, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani. Through its remarkable achievements the Academy has surpassed its goals and won many hearts year after year.

The Global Awards are the Academy’s flagship program and are considered by many leaders as Asia’s Nobel awards. The awards are a tribute to recipients from all walks of life, from all corners of the globe, who have excelled in their respective fields. The Academy believes that recognizing the achievements of individuals is of paramount importance to inspire leaders of current and future generations.

The following awards will be presented this year:

1.Priyadarshni Academy Global Award for Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Development: H.E Patricia Espinosa Cantellano Ambassador Emeritus of Mexico, Former Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico (Bonn, Germany) 2.Priyadarshni Academy Ramkrishna Bajaj Memorial Global Award for Outstanding Contribution to Trade, Commerce & Industry: Dr. Sanjiv Goenka Chairman, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (Kolkata, India) 3.Priyadarshni Academy Global Award for Outstanding Contribution to International Business Development: Mr. Kanwal Jeet Jawa Chairman & Managing Director, Daikin Air Conditioning India Pvt. Ltd. (Gurugram, India) 4.Priyadarshni Academy Global Award for Outstanding Contribution to Bangladesh’s Infrastructure: Mr. Muhammed Aziz Khan Founder Chairman, Summit Group of Companies (Dhaka, Bangladesh) 5.Priyadarshni Academy Pralhad P. Chhabria Memorial Global Award for Outstanding Contribution to Women’s Empowerment & Spirituality: Shraddheya Shailbala Pandya Managing Trustee, Shri Vedmata Gayatri Trust (Haridwar, India) 6.Priyadarshni Academy Harish Mahindra Memorial Global Award for Outstanding Contribution to Conscious Economic Growth: Mr. Dario Werthein Chairman, Vrio Corp (Buenos Aires, Argentina) 7.Priyadarshni Academy Smita Patil Memorial Award for Best Actor: Alia Bhatt Actor (Mumbai, India)

For more information, please log on to www.priyadarshniacademy.com.