3rd Edition of High Flyers 50 Global Achievers Awards Night

Mumbai: The much-awaited High Flyers 50 Global Achievers Awards are back yet again to acknowledge individuals of different nationalities for their remarkable accomplishments. The event which took place at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake on December 5 turned out to be a starry affair. It was attended by the who’s who of B-Town which made the night even more special.
While Bollywood actor Preeti Jhangiani conferred all the winners, Lord Rami Ranger, a Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom attended the event as a Chief Guest. The event was hosted by famous TV and Bollywood actor Aman Verma. Besides, other eminent personalities were also present at the star-studded night.
Some notable awardees include— Komalika Bari – Only the third Indian player to win the world title at the Tata Archery Academy’s Cadet World Youth Archery Championships; Arun Govil – popular actor who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s TV series Ramayan; & successful entrepreneur and business leader Rohit Chadda – co-founder of world’s largest food ordering platform foodpanda.com, former CEO of Zee Digital & currently COO of Times Network.
List of the winners of 3rd edition
- Arun Govil
- Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi (Former Member of Parliament at New Zealand Parliament)
- Dr. Rajendra Bharud
- Komalika Bari
- Ranjay Sikka (New Zealand)
- Lufti Hassan (USA)
- John Clifford (United Kingdom)
- Shanta Patel Rabadiya (Uganda)
- Nick Katsoris (USA)
- Rohit Chadda
- Sanjib Sahoo (USA)
- Sanjay Labh
- Raj Gandhi
- Vipul Saran (USA)
- Srinivas Manapragada (USA)
- Shailesh Kunnath (UAE)
- Captain Indraani Singh
- Dr. Zubin Daruwalla (Singapore)
- Harish Menon (UAE)
- SsanjayKumar Thanki (UAE)
- Debashis Haldar
- Chandrashekhar Reddy
- Anshul Singhania
- T. Rajini Samuel
- Bharat Upamanyu
- Sanjivani Bhelend
- Balasubramanian Mahadevan
- Disha Rathi
- Neha Gianchand
- Makrand Pataskar
- Jaideep Nagrath
- Amit Bhandari
- Milin Shah
- Aditya Gaurav
- Harish Kotecha (USA)
- Sammie Vance (USA)
- Jatinder Bahrey
- Megha (USA)
- Shipra Dawar
Names of the winners of past editions are:-
- Padma Vibhushan Avinash Dixit (USA)
- Padma Bhushan Mr. Kaushik Basu (USA)
- Lord Rami Ranger CBE (UK)
- Padma Shri Anup Jalota
- Lord Karan Bilimoria (UK)
- Dr. Vijay Kalantri (Chairman, World Trade Centre)
- Mr. Aanjjan Srivastav
- Padma Shree Dr. Mukesh Batra (Dr. Batra’s Clinic)
- Mr. Ramesh Taurani
- Mr. Pahlaj Nihalani
- Ms. Sukhinder Singh Cassidy (Google, USA)
- Mr. Vivek Gupta (Founder of Licious, India)
- Mr. Ram Gidoomal (UK), Dr. Chirantan Ghosh (USA)
- Ms. Abhnash K Bains (UK)
- Ms. Kamel Hothi OBE (UK)
- Mr. Prabhu Guptara (UK)
- Dr. Harbeen Arora (President, Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry)
- Mr. C K Patel (USA)
- Mr. Talat Aziz
- Mr. Malav Sanghavi (UK)
- Mr. Tanveer Ghazi
- Mr. Onir
- Ms. Fatema Agarkar
- Benzy
- Advait Kolarkar