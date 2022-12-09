3rd Edition of High Flyers 50 Global Achievers Awards Night

High Flyers 50 Global Achievers Awards Night: The event was hosted by famous actor Aman Verma. Other eminent personalities were also present at the event.
Mumbai: After the successful launch of the 2nd edition of Film & TV Trade Preview’s ‘High Flyers, 50’ at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, the 3rd edition of ‘High Flyers 50 Global Achievers’ was a tremendous success. In this edition, global individuals of different nationalities were honoured for their remarkable achievements.
This sensational awards night was held on December 5 in Mumbai. Lord Rami Ranger, a Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom attended the event as a Chief Guest. Bollywood celebrity Preeti Jhangiani conferred all the winners. The event was hosted by famous actor Aman Verma. Other eminent personalities were also present at the event.
Some notable awardees included, Komalika Bari – Only the third Indian player to win the world title at the Tata Archery Academy’s Cadet World Youth Archery Championships; Arun Govil – popular actor who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s TV series Ramayan; & successful entrepreneur and business leader Rohit Chadda – co-founder of world’s largest food ordering platform foodpanda.com, former CEO of Zee Digital & currently COO of Times Network.
List of the winners of 3rd edition
- Arun Govil
- Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi (Former Member of Parliament at New Zealand Parliament)
- Dr. Rajendra Bharud
- Komalika Bari
- Ranjay Sikka (New Zealand)
- Lufti Hassan (USA)
- John Clifford (United Kingdom)
- Shanta Patel Rabadiya (Uganda)
- Nick Katsoris (USA)
- Rohit Chadda
- Sanjib Sahoo (USA)
- Sanjay Labh
- Raj Gandhi
- Vipul Saran (USA)
- Srinivas Manapragada (USA)
- Shailesh Kunnath (UAE)
- Captain Indraani Singh
- Dr. Zubin Daruwalla (Singapore)
- Harish Menon (UAE)
- SsanjayKumar Thanki (UAE)
- Debashis Haldar
- Chandrashekhar Reddy
- Anshul Singhania
- T. Rajini Samuel
- Bharat Upamanyu
- Sanjivani Bhelend
- Balasubramanian Mahadevan
- Disha Rathi
- Neha Gianchand
- Makrand Pataskar
- Jaideep Nagrath
- Amit Bhandari
- Milin Shah
- Aditya Gaurav
- Harish Kotecha (USA)
- Sammie Vance (USA)
- Jatinder Bahrey
- Megha (USA)
- Shipra Dawar
Names of the winners of past editions are:-
- Padma Vibhushan Avinash Dixit (USA)
- Padma Bhushan Mr. Kaushik Basu (USA)
- Lord Rami Ranger CBE (UK)
- Padma Shri Anup Jalota
- Lord Karan Bilimoria (UK)
- Dr. Vijay Kalantri (Chairman, World Trade Centre)
- Mr. Aanjjan Srivastav
- Padma Shree Dr. Mukesh Batra (Dr. Batra’s Clinic)
- Mr. Ramesh Taurani
- Mr. Pahlaj Nihalani
- Ms. Sukhinder Singh Cassidy (Google, USA)
- Mr. Vivek Gupta (Founder of Licious, India)
- Mr. Ram Gidoomal (UK), Dr. Chirantan Ghosh (USA)
- Ms. Abhnash K Bains (UK)
- Ms. Kamel Hothi OBE (UK)
- Mr. Prabhu Guptara (UK)
- Dr. Harbeen Arora (President, Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry)
- Mr. C K Patel (USA)
- Mr. Talat Aziz
- Mr. Malav Sanghavi (UK)
- Mr. Tanveer Ghazi
- Mr. Onir
- Ms. Fatema Agarkar
- Benzy
- Advait Kolarkar
