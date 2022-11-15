Tuesday, November 15, 2022
4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal’s Accham District, 4th One in Two Weeks

Notably, this is the fourth earthquake to hit seismically-active country within one week.

Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Babala of Accham district in Nepal at 6:18pm on Tuesday, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center. Notably, this is the fourth earthquake to hit seismically-active country within one week.

In the last earthquake in Nepal, several houses were collapsed and the death toll from the incident followed by subsequent tremors rose to 6, local police informed.

Last Saturday, the earthquake of 5.4 magnitude struck nearly 100 km east-southeast from Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. Major tremors were felt in parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, Noda, Ghaziabad. Massive tremors were also felt in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and some western Uttar Pradesh districts like Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli.

The Himalayan region along the Uttarakhand-Nepal border has witnessed at least eight earthquakes of varying magnitudes between November 8 and 12, the data from the National Centre of Seismology showed.

After last week’s earthquake, a disaster expert has warned of further tremors in western Nepal. The 6.6-magnitude earthquake has been recorded as one of the biggest earthquakes in the western part of Nepal after the Himalayan nation formally started recording and measuring earthquakes.




Published Date: November 15, 2022 7:17 PM IST



Updated Date: November 15, 2022 8:15 PM IST





