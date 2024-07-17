Home

News

4 Arrested From Gurugram For Duping People On Pretext Of Job Opportunities, Loan Offers

Eight cases were registered against the accused in different districts, police said.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(Representational image)

Gurugram: Four men have been arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in separate cases involving cyber fraud, including offering job opportunities in foreign countries, said the officials on Wednesday.

Three of the accused would pose as bank employees and dupe people under the pretext of increasing their credit card limit and offering loans, said the police.

On April 24, a man lodged a complaint alleging he was defrauded of Rs 1.23 lakh by an individual impersonating a bank employee who offered to increase his credit card limit, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Cyber, Priyanshu Dewan.

Following the complaint, the police initiated an investigation and apprehended Bhardwaj and Aas Mohammad, also known as Ashu, on Monday. Lakhan, the third suspect, was detained on Tuesday, according to ACP Priyanshu Dewan.

“During police interrogation, it was revealed that all the accused used to call people and cheat them by taking their credit card details in the name of increasing their credit card limit and giving loans on it. Using credit card details, they would transfer the money to their bank accounts fraudulently and distribute it among themselves. We are questioning the accused”, said ACP Cyber Dewan.

Eight cases were registered against the accused in different districts, police said.

In a separate incident, a man named Jatin Joshi was apprehended on Tuesday for reportedly defrauding individuals by falsely promising overseas job opportunities, according to police reports. Joshi would collect the data of job seekers through a website and contact them to provide opportunities. He would conduct interviews online, and upon shortlisting, he would send their details to his other associates, Dewan said.

They would charge the victims money for documentation and other processes, he said.

A laptop and a mobile phone were recovered from Joshi’s possession. The accused is being questioned, and efforts are being made to nab his associates as well, Dewan added.

(With PTI inputs)











