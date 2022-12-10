The winter’s cold and seasonal illnesses can impair the immune system. So now is a great time to include ayurvedic kitchen ingredients in your diet to help strengthen your immunity and keep you healthy.



Winter Superfoods: 4 Ayurvedic Kitchen Spices to Boost immunity in Chilly Season

Winter Superfoods: In addition to the pleasant and chilly weather, the winter season is also accompanied by a number of health issues, such as joint pain, weight gain, vitamin D insufficiency, flaky skin, and others. Additionally, it contributes to the spread of viral illnesses such as the common cold and cough. Only wearing warm clothing and having a robust immune system will prevent you from contracting these infections. In addition to practising yoga and getting regular exercise, one should eat well in the chilly months. Ayurveda Expert Dr Chaitali Rathod shares ayurvedic kitchen spices to boost immunity during cough and cold.

4 KITCHEN SPICES TO BOOST IMMUNITY IN WINTER

Turmeric: Turmeric is the best spice herb in our home kitchen for immunity boosters and recurrent coughing. it gives anti-cancerous, and anti-inflammatory effects, and many more. Ginger: Dry Ginger is best for balancing Kapha dosha, and it will expel phlegm. Best to have it with honey make a paste and have it 2-3 times a day. Clove: Clove, also known as lavang is one of the best spices for clearing your sore throat. You can chew clove whenever you suffer from sore throat and coughing. Black Pepper: Black pepper is called marich in Ayurveda, Black pepper is one of the compounds in Trikatu, and that works great in any cough and cold conditions.

Seasonal fruits and vegetables are widely available to prepare wholesome meals. While it may be tempting to adopt a less healthy routine throughout the winter, remember that diet can affect our immune and energy systems.



