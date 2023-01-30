Home

Vastu Plants For Home: 4 Best Indoor Plants For a Positive And Happy Environment

According to Vastu , there are numerous houseplants that purifies air and offer amazing benefits. This article looks at some essential Vastu plants at home and and their unique significance.

Trees and greenery brighten your surroundings and add beauty. However, according to Vastu Shastra, there are numerous houseplants that purify the air and offer amazing benefits. Trees surrounding your home can also add to the positivity of your household. Some of the best plants in Vastu include money, snake, rubber, jasmine, and more. This article looks at some essential Vastu plants at home and trees and their unique significance.

1. The Holy Tulsi Plant:

This plant is one among the most beneficial and auspicious plants widely available in India that has been worshiped since ages by Hindu sages as well as Hindu folks.

It has a mild aroma that soothes the mind and also spreads peace and happiness.

It has antimicrobial properties that kill germs and bacteria thus protecting us from various kinds of diseases. Merely keeping it in your surroundings would suffice.

Direction: One should keep it in the center of the house also known as the “Brahma Sthan” of the house. If this place is not available then it can be kept in the North, North-East or East direction of the house in such a way that morning sunlight reaches the plant. Avoid keeping it in the South-direction as it is considered inauspicious and may result in promoting the flow of negative energy.

2. Jasmine (Chameli) Plant:

This plant have beautiful small white flowers with a distinct sweet fragrance. It’s sweet and fresh fragrance lightens up the mood and also facilities a peaceful and harmonious environment of the house.

Direction: Keep it in the North, North-East or East direction of the house in such a way that it only gets morning and evening sunlight.

3. Money Plant

This plant is available in various varieties but the ones with shaded-leaves are considered more auspicious. Some of its benefits include:

Acts as an air purifier and releases ample amounts of oxygen.

Attracts luck and prosperity

Attracts the blessings of Lord Ganesha and planet Venus.

Directions: It should be kept in the South-East direction of the house or South-East corner of any room in such a way that it is out of the reach of small children.

4. Snake Plant

Snake plant fills the atmosphere with oxygen and moisture thus improving air quality inside the house.

It also promotes peace and happiness, making the environment fresh and beautiful

Direction: Keep anywhere in the house where adequate daylight and not direct sunlight reaches..

Vastu Shastra enlists certain trees like Ashoka tree, Plumeria tree (Champa), Palm tree (Nariyal) Jack-fruit tree (Kathal), Hibiscus tree (Gudhal), Screw Pine tree (Ketki), Sal Tree, Ceylon Ironwood tree (Nag-kesar), Yellow-Snake Tree (Paatal) to be planted near the home surroundings to gain auspicious results. There are also certain trees that give good results when planted in specific directions with respect to your house. These include Banyan (East), Peepal (West), Pakar (North), Gular (South) trees.

(Inputs From: Tarika Nigam, Vastu expert of All India Institute of Occult Science founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap)



