4 children among 7 dead, 14 injured as bus jumps divider, crashes into minivan, bike in Dwarka

In a tragic accident, seven people, including four children, died after bus jumped a divider and crashed into at least vehicles near Dwarka in Gujarat on Saturday.

Wreckage of a vehicle after an accident in which 7 people were killed and 14 injured near Dwarka in Gujarat on Saturday (PTI Photo)

Gujarat Accident: A tragic accident took place near Dwarka in Gujarat on Saturday night when a bus jumped a divider and crashed into three vehicles, leaving at least seven people, including four children, dead, and 14 other people injured. According to the police, the mishap occurred at around 7:45 pm on National Highway 51 when the bus was heading from Dwarka to Ahmedabad.

A police official said the bus driver lost control of the vehicle when he tried to avoid hitting cattle standing on the road and jumped the divider. The bus collided with a minivan, a car, and a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, killing six people travelling in the minivan while one passenger aboard the bus also died.

The deceased victims, which included four children, have been identified as Hetalben Thakor (25), Tanya (2), Riyansh (3), Vishan (7), Priyanshi (13), Bhavnaben Thakor (35) and Chirag Ranabhai (25), the police said.

They said the minivan was on its way to Gandhinagar to Dwarka, and was only a few kilometres from its destination when it met with accident.

“Seven persons have died; four children, two women and a man,” said an official, adding six of them were from Kalol in Gandhinagar and one was from Dwarka.

(With PTI inputs)







