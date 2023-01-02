4 Civilians Killed In Terror Attack In Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

live

Breaking News Live Updates, January 2: At least 4 civilians were killed while 9 others were injured after two terrorists on Sunday evening targeted three houses in the upper Dangri area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. Officials said at least two armed men resorted to indiscriminate firing at villagers at Dangri village this evening. Police, CRPF, and Army troops have cordoned off the area.

The deceased have been identified as Satish Kumar, 45, Deepak Kumar, 23, and Pritam Lal, 57, while the one who died in the hospital was yet to be identified, an official said.

Jammu zone ADGP Mukesh Singh said: “As per information, two terrorists targeted the houses in upper Dangri area. Police, CRPF and army troops have cordoned off the area. We’ll try to neutralise the terrorists soon. Details will follow. A search has been launched in the area.”

