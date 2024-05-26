Home

4 Dead, 4 Injured In A Fatal Bus Accident In Goa – Details Here

The bus driver was under the influence of alcohol when he failed to make a turn and rammed the bus into hutments.

All the deceased and injured are the natives of Bihar (Photo: ANI)

South Goa: In a shocking incident, four people were killed and four others sustained injuries on Sunday after a bus rammed into roadside hutments in South Goa’s Verna district. The police said that all the deceased and injured people were labourers from Bihar, as per a report carried by news agency ANI.

As per the police, the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol when he failed to make a turn and rammed the bus into hutments.

A bus was carrying employees of a private company. The driver failed in his attempt to make a turn and rammed the bus into the hutments by the side of the road… There were workers sleeping inside. Four of them have died and four of them are receiving treatment in a Sub-district hospital in Madgaon,” Sunita Sawant, Superintendent of Police South Goa said.

“The driver was under the influence of alcohol, all of them are natives of Bihar. At the time of the accident, ” Sawant said.

11 people dead, 10 injured after truck turns turtle on bus in UP

In an unrelated accident in Uttar Pradesh, at least eleven people died and ten were injured after a truck turned turtle on top of a bus in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the bus was carrying devotees to Uttarakhand on Saturday late at night.

According to the police, the incident happened under Khutar police station in Shahjahanpur district when a truck loaded with ballast stones hit the parked bus at a roadside dhaba and overturned on it, crushing the devotees to death.

All the devotees traveling in the bus were residents of Jetha village, located in Kamlapur police station area of Sitapur district.

Ashok Kumar Meena, SP, Shahjahanpur said, “Around 11 PM, we got the information that in the Khutar PS area, a bus was parked, devotees who were going to Purnagiri were sitting inside the bus and some devotees were having food at a Dhaba. A truck lost control and turned turtle on top of the bus…total 11 people died and 10 were injured. All injured have been admitted to hospitals…”.

