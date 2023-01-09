4 Dead, Several Injured After Vehicular Collision On Agra Express Due To Dense Fog

Dense fog, reduced visibility led to a fatal collision between truck and bus on Monday morning.

1 student died while 40 others were injured in Kerala’s Idukki district when a bus fell into a gorge.

Unnao: Overlay of dense fog in northern India has disrupted the normal way of life for many. Four people died while several have been injured after a bus rammed into a truck in the midst of a dense fog cover in Unnao on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Monday morning. Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh said the bus was going from Rajkot in Gujarat to Nepal. The accident occurred in Auras area of Unnao.

Three male passengers died on the spot, while one woman succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.With visibility reduced considerably due to the fog, the bus carrying 60 passengers on board hit the truck from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway around 5.30 am, Singh said.

A blinding fog cover engulfed a large part of the state this morning. Not only UP but various other states also were covered in layers of fog that led to delay of trains and flights.

Dense Fog, Cold Wave Prevails

A total of 267 trains were cancelled today due to fog according to Indian Railways. Till 11 am, around 170 trains were running late and out of 170 trains, from Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan and other adjoining places. Around 180 flights were also delayed due to bad weather conditions in Delhi.

According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), zero visibility was recorded at 5.30 am in Bathinda in Punjab, Agra, Bareilly and Lucknow in UP. At the same time, there was zero visibility in many areas of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Apart from this, a visibility of 25 meters was recorded in Amritsar. At the same time, 25-meter visibility was recorded in Safdarjung and Palam in Delhi.



