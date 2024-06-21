4 Dead, Several Injured In Bus Accident In Himachal

Himachal Pradesh: Four people, including the driver, died when an HRTC (Himachal Road Transport Corporation) bus met with a road accident in Chori Kenchi area of Jubbal in Shimla district. Seven people injured in the incident.

Himachal Pradesh: Four people, including the driver, died when an HRTC (Himachal Road Transport Corporation) bus met with a road accident in Chori Kenchi area of Jubbal in Shimla district. Seven people injured in the incident. (Pic 1: HRTC; pics 2-3: Himachal Pradesh Police) pic.twitter.com/lDFO2Ezs17 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024 Advertise here To book Call 6291968677







Source link