NationalPolitics

4 Dead, Several Injured In Bus Accident In Himachal

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 21, 2024
0 51 Less than a minute

Himachal Pradesh: Four people, including the driver, died when an HRTC (Himachal Road Transport Corporation) bus met with a road accident in Chori Kenchi area of Jubbal in Shimla district. Seven people injured in the incident.

Himachal Pradesh: Four people, including the driver, died when an HRTC (Himachal Road Transport Corporation) bus met with a road accident in Chori Kenchi area of Jubbal in Shimla district. Seven people injured in the incident.

(Pic 1: HRTC; pics 2-3: Himachal Pradesh Police) pic.twitter.com/lDFO2Ezs17

— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 21, 2024
0 51 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Unveiling Luxury: iluzn Club and Kitchen Elevates Gurugram’s Nightlife Experience

June 20, 2024

Industry Titans Rally Behind Modi 3.0, Praise Economic Vision and Reform Commitment

June 20, 2024

Whatfix and Tech Mahindra Join Forces to Accelerate Adoption of Data-Driven Digital Solutions for Enterprises Globally

June 20, 2024

Asia Protein Buyers 100 Reveals Opportunities for Indian Food Companies to Lead in Sustainable Protein Sourcing

June 20, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow