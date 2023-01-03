For most of us, stress is present on a daily basis. In some cases, it can be mild, in others it can be unbearable. One way to shake off the stress is to practice yoga. Here are 4 stress-relieving yoga poses for reducing stress and calming down anxiety.

Yoga For Stress Relief: 4 Easy And Effective Asanas to Curb Anxiety Naturally (Source: Freepik)

If we start keeping track of all the times in our lives that we have felt stress, worry, or anxiety, we can get lost. We have all experienced moments of anxiety, such as those related to exam results, our parents’ reactions to our report cards, first dates, and job interviews. A small bit of dread is normal; in fact, it is required to keep us disciplined, focused, and active, much like salt in cuisine. When this dread persists and becomes so overwhelming that it starts to interfere with our daily lives, a problem arises. When this happens, it develops into an anxiety disorder, which must be addressed as a condition of extreme unease, worry, or fear of the unknown. Yoga can help in this situation.

It’s also helpful to realize that yoga is not the only form of treatment that may be used. After consulting with a doctor or specialist, it should be used in addition to appropriate medication. The doctor can help you learn more about your condition and identify any anxiety disorders you could be suffering from, like generalized anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, social anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and panic disorder, to name a few. Hitesh Chakraworty, Spiritual Healer & Founder, ISSAR says, ‘The majority of us experience stress on a daily basis. Finding techniques to reduce stress and keep it from consuming more of your life is crucial because it can vary in intensity from mild to intolerable. Yoga is one activity that might help you release stress.’

Here are some effective yoga asanas to help you stay calm:

1. Baby Pose (Balasana)

Child’s Pose may appear to be pure play. Actually, it has less to do with that and more to do with taking a break from being an adult. It’s safe to argue that this is a spot that offers some level of silent escape given the proliferation of memes presenting this as the yoga stance people most desire to burrow into—and remain in—over the past 18 months.

While on your hands and knees, move your feet to the rear of the mat toward one another. Either pull your knees somewhat closer together or a bit broader than your hips. If neither feels comfortable, enter the other. You might wish to tuck a pillow or blanket between your knees. Lower your torso and forehead toward the mat as you begin to walk your hands forward. You might rest your forehead on the mat. Consider putting a folded blanket, a block, or a few books below if it doesn’t touch; all you need is enough height to lift the ground to meet you.

2. Dhamma Konasana (Bound Angle Pose)

This is the stretch to use if you’re short on time and want to focus on several joints and muscle groups at once. Bound Angle implies intensity, however that is not necessarily the case with this pose. Your heels will either slip away from you and make the stretch easier or tuck in tight to your hips as the bottoms of your feet come together and your knees separate.

Squat down, bending your knees, and bringing your feet’s soles together. If you’d like to lessen the strain physically, move your heels farther out from you—a little or a lot—to make a diamond shape. On the front of your sit bones, shift a little of your weight forward. When you exhale, allow your hips to hinge and your chest to move forward. The distance your chest makes from the ground is unimportant. Likewise, don’t push yourself over to the mat. Simply draw a little of your chest forward in its place. Stop attempting to lean forward when your upper back begins to round, and instead just let your shoulders, neck, and head hang.

3. Corpse Pose (Savasana)

This powerful yoga position emphasizes absolute relaxation by putting the body at peace, which will help you feel refreshed and calm. Your nervous system is calmed, blood pressure is down, and breathing is slowed down while you’re rested.

With your back on the ground, lie down. With your palms facing up, position your arms by your sides. Set your legs at a few-inch distance. As you focus on each body area, close your eyes and take a deep breath. Take four to five minutes to hold the position

4. Standing Forward Fold Pose (Uttanasana)

The standing forward pose is very successful in reducing fatigue, stress, and even mild depressive symptoms. It is also highly effective in stretching the thighs, hips, and hamstring muscles.

Place your feet hip-width apart as you stand. As you exhale, stoop forward, leaning against your knees with your palms flat on the floor. For five to six breaths, maintain the position. As you return to standing, release the stance while taking a breath.

Think about doing yoga if you want to look into a natural remedy for your anxiety. Yoga has been proven to be incredibly successful at reducing stress and enhancing mental wellness. Additionally, it can aid in reducing the signs and symptoms of PTSD, chronic pain, back pain, headaches, migraines and many more diseases.



