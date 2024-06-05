4 Feared Dead After Group Of 22 Goes Missing During Trekking Expedition In Uttarakhands Sahastra Tal

Home

4 Feared Dead After Group Of 22 Goes Missing During Trekking Expedition In Uttarakhand’s Sahastra Tal

The incident site is located in the border area of Uttarkashi and Tehri districts.

Four people were feared killed after a 22-member team, which had gone trekking to Sahastra Tal in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, lost their way due to bad weather and got trapped along the route. The team, consisting of individuals from Karnataka, Maharashtra, and local guides, embarked on the adventure on May 29, with planned to return by June 7. However, adverse weather conditions thwarted their progress, causing them to lose their way and become trapped along the route.

District Magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht swiftly responded to the distress call, mobilizing the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local rescue teams to the area.

Sahastra Tal, situated at an altitude ranging from 4,100 to 4,400 meters, presented a challenging terrain for the stranded trekkers. According to Bisht, the incident site is located in the border area of Uttarkashi and Tehri districts. “For the quick rescue of the trekking team, we have set rescue teams to Uttarkashi and Ghansali Tehri sides,” he added.

Historical Significance of Sahastra Tal

Sahastra Tal, a cluster of seven lakes nestled atop a peak, holds cultural significance as the site from which the Pandavas are believed to have ascended to heaven. Despite its mystical charm, the current predicament facing the trekkers has shifted the focus towards ensuring their safe return.







