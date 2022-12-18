Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G ordered the suspension of constables Kavita Patel, Kamini Kushwaha, Kashish Sahni and Sandhya Singh based on an inquiry report filed by Additional SP (security) Pankaj Pandey on Thursday.

4 Female Constables From Ayodhya Seen Dancing To Patli Kamariya Mori in Viral Reel Suspended

Trending News: While scrolling on Instagram reels these days, it is almost impossible to miss various funny versions of the viral song ‘Patli Kamariya Mori Haye Haye Haye’. Four female police constables deployed as part of security at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya have been suspended after a video purportedly showing them dancing to the Bhojpuri song ‘Patli Kamariya Mori’ surfaced online and went viral.

As per the video, the women constable was not in their police uniform. While two of them can be seen sitting, the third constable can be seen dancing in the video. The officials confirmed that the suspended constables were wearing police uniform in the video.

WATCH THE VIRAL REEL OF FEMALE CONSTABLES DANCNIG HERE:

The video reshared on Twitter has received thousands of views.

