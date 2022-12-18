HomeNational4 Female Constables From Ayodhya Seen Dancing To Patli Kamariya Mori in...
National

4 Female Constables From Ayodhya Seen Dancing To Patli Kamariya Mori in Viral Reel Suspended

By admin
0
39


Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G ordered the suspension of constables Kavita Patel, Kamini Kushwaha, Kashish Sahni and Sandhya Singh based on an inquiry report filed by Additional SP (security) Pankaj Pandey on Thursday.

4 Female Constables From Ayodhya Seen Dancing To Patli Kamariya Mori in Viral Reel Suspended
4 Female Constables From Ayodhya Seen Dancing To Patli Kamariya Mori in Viral Reel Suspended

Trending News: While scrolling on Instagram reels these days, it is almost impossible to miss various funny versions of the viral song ‘Patli Kamariya Mori Haye Haye Haye’. Four female police constables deployed as part of security at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya have been suspended after a video purportedly showing them dancing to the Bhojpuri song ‘Patli Kamariya Mori’ surfaced online and went viral.

As per the video, the women constable was not in their police uniform. While two of them can be seen sitting, the third constable can be seen dancing in the video. The officials confirmed that the suspended constables were wearing police uniform in the video.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G ordered the suspension of constables Kavita Patel, Kamini Kushwaha, Kashish Sahni and Sandhya Singh based on an inquiry report filed by Additional SP (security) Pankaj Pandey on Thursday.

WATCH THE VIRAL REEL OF FEMALE CONSTABLES DANCNIG HERE:

The video reshared on Twitter has received thousands of views.

Topics




Published Date: December 18, 2022 12:23 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleTrichy Declares Local Holiday On THIS Day. What Will Remain Closed?
Next articleRohit Sharma Should Should Stay Back Home
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
39
Previous articleTrichy Declares Local Holiday On THIS Day. What Will Remain Closed?
Next articleRohit Sharma Should Should Stay Back Home
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©