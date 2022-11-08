4 Including 3 Students Killed After Dumper Full Of Sand Overturns On Auto In Maharashtra

The victims includes three students, who were returning home after giving their exam. They along with the auto driver were killed on spot.

Raigarh: Four persons including three students were killed in a road accident after a dumper full of sand overturned on an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in Maharashtra’s Raigarh. Reportedly, the three students were returning home after giving their exam. They along with the auto driver were killed on spot. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

“Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased,” Industries Minister Uday Samant who is also the guardian Minister of Raigarh district said.

