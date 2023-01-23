Home

Green Pea Health Benefits: 4 Incredibles Reasons Why You Must Eat Matar in Winter

Green Pea Health Benefits: Peas, often referred to as matar, are low in calories but rich in vitamins A and K, minerals, phytonutrients, antioxidants, protein, and other nutrients.



Green Pea Health Benefits: Green peas are a member of the legume family and are frequently available throughout the winter. Very few people are aware of the health advantages of green peas, despite the fact that these tiny vegetables can be added to a variety of dishes. Peas, commonly known as matar contain a variety of vitamins, including those in groups A, B, C, E, and K. They are also a very good source of potassium, fibre, and zinc. Did you know that peas will not only improve the flavour of your food but will also supplement it with a variety of nutrients? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares the incredible health benefits of eating peas in the winter season.

4 INCREDIBLE HEALTH BENEFITS OF GREEN PEAS IN WINTER

Stabilises Blood Sugar Levels: They have a relatively low glycemic index (GI), which is a measure of how quickly your blood sugar rises after eating a food. What’s more, green peas are rich in fibre and protein, which may be beneficial for controlling blood sugar. Healthy Skin: Peas contain skin-friendly nutrients which include vitamin B6, vitamin C and folate (folic acid). These nutrients can help lower inflammation and free radical damage which tends to rob the skin of its natural stores of collagen and elastin-proteins Excellent Source of Protein: Green peas are one of the best plant-based sources of protein, which is a major reason why they are so filling, along with their high amount of fibre. So, peas are a good food choice to fulfil protein requirements in those who don’t consume animal-based protein. Helps Regulate Cholesterol Levels: Green peas are abundant in niacin which helps reduce the production of triglycerides and VLDL (very low-density lipoprotein, which results in less bad cholesterol, and increased HDL (good) cholesterol.



