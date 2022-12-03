Saturday, December 3, 2022
4 Killed 9 Injured As Jeep Carrying Wedding Party Hits Truck In UP

4 Killed, 9 Injured As Jeep Carrying Wedding Party Hits Truck In UP

Accident: Four people were killed and nine others sustained injuries when a jeep carrying a groom and his family members collided with a truck on the Agra-Jaipur highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur Sikri on Saturday, police said. The accident took place at Korai toll plaza on Agra-Jaipur Highway at around 5 am after the jeep driver fell asleep while driving, said police. Local residents and toll plaza staff took the injured persons to a hospital.

The vehicle carrying the wedding party was on its way to Patna in Bihar from Rajasthan’s Ajmer.

While three people of the family died on the spot, the jeep driver succumbed during treatment at a hospital, Agra Superintendent of Police (West) Satyajeet Gupta told PTI.

The injured are undergoing treatment at CHC and SN Medical College hospital in Agra, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further action will be taken after a complaint is registered, the SP said.




Published Date: December 3, 2022 5:46 PM IST





