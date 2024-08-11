Home

Manipur Violence: 4 Killed In Gunfight Between Kuki Group, Village Volunteers In Tengnoupal

Manipur Violence: A gunfight broke out between a militant from the United Kuki Liberation Front and three village volunteers on Friday in the Molnom area, resulting in the deaths of all four in the exchange of fire.

Manipur Violence: 4 Killed In Gunfight Between Kuki Group, Village Volunteers In Tengnoupal | Representational Image

Manipur Violence: As many as four armed men were killed in a fratricidal shoot-out between militants and village volunteers of the same community in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, police said on Sunday. The gunfight broke out on Friday between a militant from the United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) and three village volunteers in the Molnom area, resulting in the deaths of all four in the exchange of fire.

“Four armed men were killed in a fratricidal shoot-out between militants and village volunteers of the same community in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district,” police said.

The village volunteers, in retaliation to the killings, burned the house of UKLF self-styled chairman S. S. Haokip. “Control over levy in Pallel area is suspected to be behind the gunfight,” The Hindu quoted officials as saying.

What Ignited The Gunfight

As per officials, the root of the wild gun battle might be a quarrel over the dominance of a levy in the Pallel neighborhood. However, rumours are also rife linking the shootout to the earlier abduction of Kuki village volunteer’s home secretary, Heigin Baite, on July 10. As it stands, the officials have kept a tight lip regarding the specifics of this clash.

Situation Under Control

Officials added that the situation is under control and security forces conducted search operations in the affected area. However, no arrest has been made so far.

Manipur Ethnic Violence

Manipur is a boiling pot of ethnic tensions where over 200 souls have been lost and many more displaced just since last May, due to escalations in violence. The conflict is mainly brewing between the Meitei community, settled in the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki community whose homes are in the nearby hills. This just adds to the existing instability in the region.

