Gut Health: 4 Major Gut Symptoms That Can Affect Female Fertility

A healthy gut supports fertility in many ways, yet it is typically overlooked in the conventional medicine arena.

Our bodies are super smart, and they want to take care of you before they focus on building a tiny human. If resources need to be used somewhere else in the body, your fertility will suffer. If you are struggling to conceive- with or without medical fertility support-, consider the type of testing you’ve had. Has it looked at your whole body or focused on your reproductive system?

A healthy gut supports fertility in many ways, yet it is typically overlooked in the conventional medicine arena. Our gut is full of many different strains of bacteria, which impact our reproductive environment in a variety of ways. The bacteria plays a big role in hormone balance, immune system function and assisting with digestion and absorption of nutrients…. all of which support egg quality and the reproductive environment.

Can gut health impact fertility?

If we aren’t digesting and absorbing nutrients appropriately, they can’t go on to build hormones or support the DNA programming of the maturing egg or sperm. Estrogen balance is regulated by bacteria & an enzyme in our gut. It is also eliminated in our stool so if transit time is too fast or too slow, estrogen balance is thrown off. If you have signs of high estrogen or low progesterone, gut health can be a factor! An estimated 70% of our immune system lives in our gut and is influenced by the bacteria in the gut. Immune function is crucial for healthy inflammation & supporting implantation of an embryo. Also, your immune system will build your future babies immune system— more on that later! Fiber and hydration can help move things along, but if you have had irregular BM’s for some time and you are struggling with fertility…..it’s time to investigate further! I love using GI MAP testing to see what’s going on and help you work with your body to support fertility.

