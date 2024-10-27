Home

The Vande Bharat Express, India’s premium train service, is broadening its horizons with four new destinations on the map. Originating from Pune, it’s set to make journeys more convenient to two key cities in Maharashtra and the southern part of India.

4 New Vande Bharat Express trains to connect Pune, Baroda, Secunderabad and…, fares are…

New Vande Bharat Train: Good news for passengers as India’s most high-tech, semi-high-speed luxury train, the Vande Bharat Express, is set to start on four routes soon. One route will connect Maharashtra to the southern state of Karnataka, while another will run from Maharashtra to Gujarat, linking major cities and railway stations.

Vande Bharat Express To Start On 4 New Routes

It is worth noting that, two of Vande Bharat Expresses are already operating in Maharashtra, connecting Pune Kolhapur, Hubli and Mumbai via Pune Solapur. Now on four new routes, the trains have been announced to be started from Pune. Check routes below:

Pune to Vadodara Vande Bharat Express

Pune to Shegaon Vande Bharat Express

Pune to Belgaum Vande Bharat Express

Pune to Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express, known for its comfort and swift travel times, was designed to enhance connectivity across regions within the nation. The Indian government has set an ambitious goal of introducing 100 Vande Bharat Express trains all over the country by the year 2047, marking the 100-year anniversary of India’s independence.

Vande Bharat Express Fare

According to media reports, the Vande Bharat Express running between Pune and Kolhapur is a hot favourite among the routes in Maharashtra.

This particular service operates thrice a week, specifically on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. If you’re planning a trip from Pune to Kolhapur, the AC Chair Car will cost you around Rs 560, but for a more comfortable journey, you might opt for the Executive AC Chair Car, which is priced at Rs 1,135.

The Vande Bharat Express is known for its high speed, making it a popular choice among travelers.

It significantly reduces travel time between destinations, such as Pune to Hubli.

The journey from Pune to Hubli on the Vande Bharat Express takes only 8 hours and 30 minutes.

In contrast, regular express trains take approximately 12 to 13 hours for the same route.

The express service is praised for its efficiency and convenience in long-distance travel.

Benefit For Passengers

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express service, connecting Pune with numerous destinations like Shegaon, Secunderabad, Vadodara, and Belgaum, will benefit the local crowd and tourists alike. This new offering enhances the comfort of all those traveling from Pune to Hyderabad, Gujarat, or Karnataka, and equally, for those coming into Pune and Maharashtra from these places.

It is worth noting that no official announcement has been made about when the operation of the Vande Bharat Express will start on the mentioned routs.

However, it is expected that the operation of Vandde Bharat Trains on these routes will be start soon.











