4 Persons Trampled To Death By Elephant In Chhattisgarh

At least four people were killed in an elephant attack in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh on August 10.

Jashpur: In an incident of human-wildlife conflict, an adult elephant trampled four persons to death in Gamhriya ward-9 under Bagicha Nagar panchayat, Jashpur district, on Saturday, news agency ANI reported citing Jashpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Jitendra Upadhyay.

Chhattisgarh | Four persons were killed by an elephant in Gamhriya ward-9 under Bagicha Nagar panchayat, Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh: Jashpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Jitendra Upadhyay — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 10, 2024

Forest officials rushed to the spot after getting the information.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)












