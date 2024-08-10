NationalPolitics

4 Persons Trampled To Death By Elephant In Chhattisgarh

At least four people were killed in an elephant attack in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh on August 10.



Published: August 10, 2024 9:57 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

Jashpur: In an incident of human-wildlife conflict, an adult elephant trampled four persons to death in Gamhriya ward-9 under Bagicha Nagar panchayat, Jashpur district, on Saturday, news agency ANI reported citing Jashpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Jitendra Upadhyay.

Forest officials rushed to the spot after getting the information.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)







