Nepal Plane Crash In Pokhara: 4 UP Youths Were On FB Live Minutes Before Their Death. Video Captures Final Moments

Rescue workers recover the body of a victim of a passenger plane that crashed in Pokhara (AP Photo)

Nepal Plane Crash In Pokhara: A deadly plane crash in Nepal’s Pokhara killed all 72 onboard on Sunday morning. Now, a Facebook live video of the fatal crash has come to light in which four youths from Uttar Pradesh are seen enjoying the flight minutes before its crash. All the men in that broadcast hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district.

“Mauj Kar di”, says one of them as the plane starts its landing process. The duration of the broadcast is around 1.30 minutes which captures the Pokhara town below. However, around 58th seconds, the video turns scary as the flames are seen as the plane takes a sharp left and people are heard screaming and other noises can be heard. As the phone camera continued to roll, it caught glimpses of towering flames around it for the next 30 seconds. Within seconds the plane crashed near Pokhara and all onboard were killed, including 5 Indians.

The youths in the video have been identified as Sonu Jaiswal (29), Anil Rajbhar (28), Vishal Sharma (23), and Abhishek Singh Kushwaha (23).

They had landed in Kathmandu on January 13 and after performing puja at the Pashupatinath temple, were heading for Pokhara for paragliding.

Another Video.. Plane crash in #Nepal…. A #Yeti Air ATR72 aircraft flying to #Pokhara from #Kathmandu has crashed, Aircraft had 68 passengers pic.twitter.com/kYsFdu4VyT — Jaya Mishra (@anchorjaya) January 15, 2023

The broadcast was done from Sonu’s phone, confirmed by his cousin Rajat Jaiswal. “Sonu was on Facebook live after boarding the flight for Pokhara. The live-streaming showed that Sonu and his companions were in a happy mood but all of a sudden flames appeared before the streaming stopped,” he said.

Their bodies are likely to be handed over to the families today.

What Caused This Deadly Crash In Nepal

According to the civil aviation authority, flames were seen in the plane just before landing. The authorities have ruled out adverse weather as the reason for the crash. As per the initial probe, it looks like a technical glitch caused the crash.

Nepal airport authority officials said the crash occurred due to a technical glitch. The pilot took permission for landing from Air Traffic Control (ATC) and a nod was given for the same.

A 5-member inquiry commission has been set up to probe the Yeti Airlines plane crash.



