4 Women Killed In Stampede During Saree Distribution Event In Tamil Nadu; CM Announces Ex-Gratia For Victims’ Kin
- Home
- Tamil Nadu
- 4 Women Killed In Stampede During Saree Distribution Event In Tamil Nadu; CM Announces Ex-Gratia For Victims’ Kin
Four women were killed and many others were injured in a stampede during a saree distribution event in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppattur.
New Delhi: Four women were killed and many others were injured in a stampede during a saree distribution event in Vaniyambadi area of Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppattur. The stampede occured after a crowd gathered to receive tokens for the collection of free ‘Veshtis’ and sarees being distributed on the occasion of Thaipusam.
“Four women died in a stampede where many people had gathered to receive tokens for the collection of free ‘Veshtis’ and sarees being distributed by an individual on the occasion of Thaipusam in Tiruppattur’s Vaniyambadi,” Thirupathur police officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Police said no permission was granted to organise the event and the agency was probing the matter. “We are investigating this matter and action will be taken in accordance with the law. No permission was given to hold this event. Probe underway,” SP Thirupathur said.
Published Date: February 4, 2023 8:12 PM IST
Updated Date: February 4, 2023 8:13 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
You Can Light A Fire Easily In Case Of Emergency By Using This Simple Trick Watch Viral Video
[ad_1] Home ViralYou Can Light A Fire Easily In Case Of Emergency By Using This Simple Trick | Watch Viral...
DU Admission 2023: Delhi University To Offer Seats In UG, PG Courses For Orphans Free Of Cost
[ad_1] Home EducationDU Admissions: Delhi University To Offer Seats In UG, PG Courses For Orphans Free Of Cost | Details...
Alia Bhatt Posts a Goofy Video on Treadmill as She Grooves to Tere Pyaar Mein Shraddha Kapoor Reacts Kya Makkaari Hai Watch
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentAlia Bhatt Posts a Goofy Video on Treadmill as She Grooves to ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’, Shraddha Kapoor Reacts:...
Kolkata Thunderbolts Sweep Bengaluru Torpedoes In Three Straight Sets
[ad_1] Home SportsBT Vs KTB, Prime Volleyball League 2023 Highlights: Kolkata Thunderbolts Sweep Bengaluru Torpedoes In Three Straight Sets live...
Basic Salary of Govt Employees Likely to be Hiked After Holi 2023. Here’s How Much
[ad_1] Home Business7th Pay Commission: Basic Salary of Govt Employees Likely to be Hiked After Holi 2023. Here’s How Much...
Committed To Ensuring Market Integrity And Appropriate Structural Strength: SEBI On Adani Row
[ad_1] Home BusinessCommitted To Ensuring Market Integrity And Appropriate Structural Strength: SEBI On Adani Row Adani Row: SEBI said it...
Average Rating