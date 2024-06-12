40 Indians Killed, Many More Injured In Kuwait Fire

Home

40 Indians Killed, Many More Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Kuwait’s Mangaf District

According to the local media, the blaze broke out early Wednesday morning in a kitchen.

Ambassador of India to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika visits a hospital where workers who suffered injuries in a fire that broke out in a building have been admitted, in Mangaf, Kuwait, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. At least 41 people were killed, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

Kuwait Fire: About 40 Indian nationals were killed and many more were injured when a huge fire broke out in a building in the southern Mangaf district of Kuwait where Indian workers live.

Local media report that the fire erupted early Wednesday morning in a lower-floor kitchen and rapidly engulfed the building, trapping numerous individuals inside. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the fatalities and stated that the Indian Embassy is diligently monitoring the situation and collaborating with local authorities to aid those impacted.











