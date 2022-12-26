December 26, 2022
Home » 41 Accidents 26 Deaths In 3 Years At Black Spot On Delhi Ambala Highway


As many as 41 accidents have taken place at one ‘black spot’ in Haryana’s Panipat on the Delhi-Ambala national highway between 2019 and 2021.

Accidents, Deaths, Black Spot, Delhi-Ambala Highway, Haryana, Panipat, Delhi, Ambala
41 Accidents, 26 Deaths In 3 Years At ‘Black Spot’ On Delhi-Ambala Highway (Representational image)

Delhi-Ambala Highway: As many as 41 accidents have taken place at one ‘black spot’ in Haryana’s Panipat on the Delhi-Ambala national highway between 2019 and 2021, resulting in 26 deaths, according to officials. According to the SHO of Panipat’s Sector-29 police station, the number of accidents has decreased after the construction of a flyover that started nearly a year ago.




Published Date: December 26, 2022 4:14 PM IST





Source link

admin

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Malaika Arora’s Latest Workout Video Inspires Fans With Core Stretching On a Working Monday- WATCH

Malaika Arora’s Latest Workout Video Inspires Fans With Core Stretching On a Working Monday- WATCH

December 26, 2022
Video: Beluga Whale’s Smart Move To Get A Ball Back Gets A Thumbs Up On Internet. What Do You Think? | Watch

Video: Beluga Whale’s Smart Move To Get A Ball Back Gets A Thumbs Up On Internet. What Do You Think? | Watch

December 26, 2022