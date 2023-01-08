42 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late Due To Dense Fog. Check Full List Here News

The Northern Railway in its update today shared the list of trains that are running late by at least 2-3 hours owing to poor visibility.

42 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog

Northern Railway Update: At least 42 Delhi-bound trains are running late on Sunday morning due to the dense fog conditions in north India. The Northern Railway in its update today shared the list of trains that are running late by at least 2-3 hours owing to poor visibility.

List of Trains Running Late Today

42 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Northern Railways pic.twitter.com/MhMxt8gJmo — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

Several states across north India including the national capital are under the grip of cold waves. Delhi, yesterday, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius, the season’s lowest so far. According to the weather department, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over north India in the coming days

