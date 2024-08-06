44 Injured After Clash Breaks Out Between Police And Protestors In Assam

Home

News

44 People Injured After Clash Breaks Out Between Police And Protestors In Assam’s Diphu

Tensions escalated when the protesters strayed from the approved route and ignored the security forces’ instructions to stay on the designated path.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

File

Diphu: At least 44 people, including nine cops, sustained injuries when a clash broke out in Diphu, Assam between protestors demanding eviction of “illegal settlers” and security forces in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, an official said.

The police had to resort to lathi charge and fired in the air while the demonstrators who deviated from the permitted route pelted stones at the force.

Several organizations conducted a protest march to demand the eviction of illegal settlers from the Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) in the Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

The protesters had permission to march to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) office and present a memorandum to the Chief Executive Member (CEM).

Tensions escalated when the protesters strayed from the approved route and ignored the security forces’ instructions to stay on the designated path.

The protesters clashed with the police, and the situation escalated into violence as the security forces fired into the air to disperse the crowd. However, the protesters started throwing stones at the police officers, who then baton-charged the demonstrators.

Thirty-five protesters and nine police officers were injured in the clash. Sanib Kumar Saikia, the Superintendent of Police in Karbi Anglong, stated that four individuals have been arrested thus far.

The situation was brought under control but tension prevails in the area, he added.

Karbi Students Association and the youth wing of the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) were protesting against the illegal occupation of PGR and VGR land with several other organisations joining the march.

(With PTI inputs)











