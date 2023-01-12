45 PM IST Jan 12 Thursday

National

Also Read:

Bottom-dwellers Melbourne Stars will be taking on third placed Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Melbourne have won only two out of their 9 games, while Adelaide have registered 5 wins out of their 9 matches so far.

TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022-23 match toss between Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1:15 PM IST.

Time – January 12, Thursday, 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground.

STA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction

Joe Clarke, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Short, Beau Webster, Ben Manenti, Luke Wood, Wes Agar, Nathan Coulter Nile, Liam Hatcher.

Captain: Matthew Short, Vice-Captain: Joe Clarke.

STA vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke(wk), Thomas Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, James Seymour, Clint Hinchliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa (c).

Adelaide Strikers: Ryan Gibson, Matthew Short (c), Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen(wk), Benjamin Manenti, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar, Harry Conway.




Published Date: January 12, 2023 11:22 AM IST





