Funding will scale hospital deployments for groundbreaking CT:VQ™ imaging product, strongly advance R&D, support early adopters at Stanford, Cleveland Clinic, University of Miami, UC San Diego Health, and more

LOS ANGELES and MELBOURNE, Australia

Jan. 26, 2026



Backed by new institutional funding, 4DMedical is advancing its respiratory imaging technology and expanding the U.S. rollout of its FDA-cleared CT:VQ™ software. (PRNewsfoto/4DMedical)



Commercial expansion across U.S. academic medical centers and health systems, with a focus on real-world adoption and multidisciplinary use

Customer success, training, and technical support to help integrate CT:VQ™ into existing clinical workflows and drive consistent utilization

Ongoing research and development to expand 4DMedical’s technology leadership, product portfolio and capabilities in functional lung imaging

Operational scale and flexibility to support additional growth opportunities and sustained clinical partnerships