HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to Mordor Intelligence’s latest report, the medical suction devices market is valued at USD 19.59 billion in 2026, and is projected to surpass USD 25.44 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period (2026-2031), supported by increasing surgical procedures, rising trauma and emergency care cases, and the growing use of suction systems across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and homecare settings. Medical suction devices remain essential in airway management, wound care, and fluid removal during surgical and post-operative procedures, reinforcing their critical role in modern healthcare delivery. Healthcare systems worldwide are investing in reliable and efficient suction technologies to improve clinical outcomes and procedural safety. The market continues to benefit from the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, higher hospitalization rates, and the need for effective secretion and fluid management in critical care and emergency environments. Medical Suction Devices Market Share by Region North America represents a significant share of the medical suction devices market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high surgical volumes, and widespread adoption of technologically advanced medical equipment. Strong emphasis on patient safety standards and emergency medical services further supports market demand in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period, supported by expanding hospital infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, and improving access to surgical and emergency care services. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are investing in modern medical equipment, including portable and fixed suction devices, to meet rising clinical needs. Emerging Trends in the Medical Suction Devices Market Growing Adoption of Portable Suction Devices Portable medical suction devices are gaining traction due to their ease of use, mobility, and suitability for emergency medical services and homecare settings. These devices support rapid response in ambulatory care and pre-hospital environments. Focus on Device Efficiency and Patient Comfort Manufacturers are emphasizing quieter operation, ease of maintenance, and enhanced reliability to improve both clinician usability and patient comfort. Design improvements aligned with infection control and safety standards are also shaping product development. Medical Suction Devices Market Segmentation Overview By Type
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us
- AC-Powered
- Battery-Powered
- Dual (AC & Battery) Powered
- Manually Operated
- Hand-Held / Portable
- Wall-Mounted
- Trolley / Cart-Mounted
- Airway Clearance
- Surgical Applications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Research & Diagnostics
- Other Applications
- Hospitals
- Home Healthcare Settings
- Dental Clinics
- Other End Users
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Precision Medical
- Medela
- ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei)
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- Laerdal Medical AS
