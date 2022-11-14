5 Arrested For Assault And Ragging In Hyderabad Hostel, Horrific Video Goes Viral

In the video, a student is forced to chant a religious slogan and is mercilessly beaten by a group of students.

Five students charged with attempt to murder have been taken into custody.

Hyderabad: A video is going viral on social media where a law student was seen beaten by a group of college students in his hostel room in Hyderabad. In the video, a student is forced to chant a religious slogan and is mercilessly beaten by a group of students. According to Telangana Police, the incident took place at ICFAI Business School in Dhonthanpally village here. The victim is a student in the first semester of law undergraduate programme.

Himank Bansal, a third-year student at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) in Hyderabad, was slapped, kicked and had his hands twisted, the video showed. He is also heard chanting “Jai Mata Di” and “Allahu Akbar” slogans, as the accused continued beating him.

The Horrific Video Has Gone Viral | Watch

“We want to fix his ideology. We will beat him into coma and he will remember a whole new world,” an accused said. One of them snatched his wallet and told another, “Take all the money you want.”

The Hyderabad Police have arrested 5 accused in the case so far. The remaining seven are on the run. All of them have been suspended by the business school.

The incident occurred on November 1 after Himank made comments against the Prophet on social media. A case was registered after he approached the police and filed a complaint stating that he was physically and sexually assaulted, said police.

In his complaint, he also alleged that the students threatened to beat him to death if he didn’t take his trousers off.

The business school, in a statement, said it has “zero tolerance towards such undesirable acts”. The institution said, “they had acted with alacrity and taken a decision to suspend all 12 concerned students” involved in the incident.



