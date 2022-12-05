Suffering from chronic joint pain? Try out these easy-to-do yoga asanas at home that will ease the uncomfortable symptoms of arthritis.



Yoga For Arthritis: 5 Asanas to Relieve Your Joint Pain



Yoga For Arthritis: Your joints might be affected by arthritis, a common illness. Inflammation and pain may result, making it challenging to move or maintain activity. Even while arthritis typically affects older people, it can trouble men, women, and kids of any age. The body’s feet, hands, hips, knees, and even lower back are where arthritis occurs most frequently. Pain, swelling, stiffness, redness, and a reduced range of motion are some of the typical signs of arthritis. Practice these yoga asanas to ease the uncomfortable symptoms of arthritis.

5 YOGA ASANAS TO RELIVE YOUR ARTHRITIS PAIN

1. Warrior Pose: The yoga pose serves to strengthen the back, shoulders, arms, legs, and ankles. Those who work desk occupations in particular benefit from it. The warrior position promotes healthy breathing and circulation.

2. Cat-Cow Stretch: The cat-cow stretch strengthens the spine and back while also enhancing balance and posture. This yoga pose improves coordination and stimulates the organs in the abdomen.

3. Seated Forward Bend: Deep stretching is provided for the full back side of the body while seated forward fold, from the heels to the neck. The front fold stimulates the reproductive and urinary systems while calming the neurological system and emotions.

4. Tree Pose: The ligaments and tendons in the foot, as well as the thighs and buttocks, can be stretched and strengthened with the use of this yoga pose. Both posture and vitality are enhanced by the stance.

5. Triangle Pose: The triangle posture stimulates the digestive system and engages the core, which boosts metabolism. This yoga pose aids in increasing flexibility and easing back stiffness.

The severity of arthritis, its symptoms, and your general health will all affect your treatment options. Although there is no known treatment for arthritis, you can practise these yoga asanas and other healthy lifestyle options.



