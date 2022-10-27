5 Best Step By Step DIY Ideas For This Year s Spooky Halloween Decorations

Halloween 2022: Halloween is just four days away and if you still need to catch up to the festive decorations then here is a quick guide on some creepy Halloween decorative items. Keep the festive spirit alive and thriving as Halloween celebrations are nearing. Soon kids will be down your door for “trick or treat”. If you are throwing a cool Halloween party, even then these decoration ideas might come in handy. The best thing about them is that they are totally DIY! Try them out here!

5 BEST STEP-BY-STEP DIY HALLOWEEN DECORATION IDEAS:

1. Creepy Cat Pumpkins

Step 1: Find the most weird looking pumpkins that look like a lazily sprawled cat, one for the head and another for the body and also a cucumber for legs and tail. Cut out the top of a small pumpkin and scoop the inside clean. Place it upside down on the base pumpkin. If necessary, carve the opening slightly to adjust. Carve out the eyes.

Step 2: Cut pointy ears out of cardboard. Carve two shallow grooves into the head to hold the ears. For a more realistic look, carve crescent-shaped grooves.

Step 4: Stuff the head with loosely crumpled newspaper. Cover pumpkins and cucumber with one or two thin coats of black spray paint. Allow to dry. Remove stuffing and insert the ears.

Step 5: Put a short tea light on a lid. Stick to the top of the big pumpkin with a small ball of clay polymer or poster putty. Attach the head. Position cat and arrange tail and paws next to body. Your creepy cat pumpkins are ready. You can read the detailed guide here.

2. Rustic Halloween Sign

Step 1: Start with random pieces of scrap wood, nails, wood glue and a hammer. Make sure long boards were the same length- 31 inches long. Cut a small board of 1×3 into three pieces to join the front boards together with glue and nail it to the top board which is 1×4, the last baord 1×8 is also to be added the same way.

Step 2: Print Halloween word on a contact paper and make a cut out to be used as a stencil. Add a thick coat of black paint and peel it off right away.

Step 3: To add the ‘O’ in Halloween, use a flying witch icon which is from a dingbat font. They are free on Google.

Step 4: Grab some old chains, spray black paint on them, hammer in some nails in the board and bend them down to hold the chains. Your DIY Halloween sign-board is done.

3. Halloween Lanterns with jars

Step 1: Start with a mason jar that has at least one side that is smooth with no emboss. Add a strip of masking tape to the smooth side.

Step 2: Print fantastic spooky skulls freely available on the internet and paste it on the jar. Then use a craft knife to go all around the outer edge of the skull as well as the eyes and nose in the center. Be sure to cut through the paper template as well as the masking tape. Do any inner parts like the eyes first then do the outer parts.

Step 3: Remove the pieces that you cut and you are left with a skull shape on your mason jar. Repeat with as many jars as you would like.

Step 4: Then spray paint the jars black. Allow to dry then go over the top with the purple fog color shift paint. Allow to dry before continuing.

Step 5: Use your craft knife to help you get under your masking tape and lift the skull shape.

Step 6: Pop in a candle and your Halloween lanterns are complete!

4. Halloween Potion Jars

Step 1: Find some old bottles of different shapes and sizes that are usually found in a flea market or a local market. Then print some cool labels for your potion jars.

Step 2: To create the mottled, browned look of aged paper of your labels, use the classic technique of tea staining. Use a wet tea bad to stain and blot the paper. Cut out the labels, and distress the edges by holding the paper to a candle flame. It will curl and brown gorgeously.

Step 3: Glue the finished potion labels to your glass jars with a hot glue gun.

Step 4: Fill your DIY potion bottles with a mix of different liquids and solid materials to make perfectly spooky and fun Halloween decorations. Use food colouring and water.

5. Eyeball Flowers

Step 1: Cut the top off of a water bottle.

Step 2: Cut the bottle into four equal petals and bend out.

Step 3: Trim the straight edges of the petals into curved edges to simulate the flower petals.

Step 4: Paint the Water Bottle Flowers with red acrylic paint or red spray paint. Paint two coats if needed and let dry.

Step 5: Cut petals off of flower one of the painted flowers and glue it onto a different flower to give it a fuller look turn it into an eight-petal flower.

Step 6: Dry brush the flower with black acrylic paint. To dry brush, use a clean brush, dip it in a small amount of paint and wipe most of it off on a piece of paper. Paint the remaining paint onto the flowers around the center and edges of the petals to give them an aged look.

Step 7: Using permanent markers, draw the iris, pupil and red veins on the Styrofoam ball. Use a bottle cap to hold the ball drawing the eye. Using a hot glue gun, attach the eyeballs to the center of the flowers.

Step 8: Glue skewers to the back of the eyeball flowers and arrange them into a vase. Decorative branches painted black, black leaves and red roses can be added to the Halloween centerpiece to enhance the dramatic, creepy display.

Now that you have got some great Halloween ideas, create some of your own and have a blast!