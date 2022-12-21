5 Best Video Games of 2022: Call Of Duty, God Of War Ragnarok, Disney Dreamlight Valley and many more

The year 2022 has come to an end with many outstanding gaming experiences. Many of which were delayed due to the effects of a global pandemic. There have also been a massive number of releases, many of which have withstood the trials of the past year.

5 Best Video Games of 2022: The discussion on the game of the year for this year ended before it even started. That’s not to say 2022 wasn’t a remarkable year full of unexpected twists and turns. This is only because gamers were already looking forward to games like “God of War: Ragnarok” and “Elden Ring.” There have been several excellent PC and console video game releases this year, but none has been as good as these 5. Check out the top video games of the year, including God of War: Ragnarok, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Elden Ring, and many more. Watch video

Written By: Piyush Kumar




