Menu
Search
National

5 Best Video Games of 2022: Call Of Duty, God Of War Ragnarok, Disney Dreamlight Valley and many more

By: admin

Date:


The year 2022 has come to an end with many outstanding gaming experiences. Many of which were delayed due to the effects of a global pandemic. There have also been a massive number of releases, many of which have withstood the trials of the past year.

5 Best Video Games of 2022: The discussion on the game of the year for this year ended before it even started. That’s not to say 2022 wasn’t a remarkable year full of unexpected twists and turns. This is only because gamers were already looking forward to games like “God of War: Ragnarok” and “Elden Ring.” There have been several excellent PC and console video game releases this year, but none has been as good as these 5. Check out the top video games of the year, including God of War: Ragnarok, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Elden Ring, and many more. Watch video

Written By: Piyush Kumar




Published Date: December 21, 2022 1:33 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleNBA: Lauri Markkanen carries Jazz past Pistons
Next articleIPL 2023 Impact Player Rule Only For Indian – BCCI Confirms
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

Infosys Recognised With ‘A’ Score For Transparency On Climate Change

National 0

Dabur launches ‘Odonil Gel Pocket’, a Gel-based Air Freshener infused with Essential Oils

Entertainment 0
India's leading consumer products maker Dabur India today announced...

IPL 2023 Impact Player Rule Only For Indian – BCCI Confirms

National 0
“The Captain will nominate the Impact Player.or (iii)...

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh